Alvaro Morata will return from injury against Huddersfield – Antonio Conte



Antonio Conte says Alvaro Morata will return from injury against Huddersfield in midweek as the Chelsea boss confirmed he will rotate his starting XI for the match at Stamford Bridge.

Morata missed out on Conte’s squad for the visit of Liverpool on Sunday after the Spain striker suffered an injury in training this week.







But Conte confirmed after Chelsea beat Liverpool 1-0 that Morata’s injury isn’t serious – suggesting he is likely to lead the line after Olivier Giroud played the full 90 minutes against Jurgen Klopp’s side and scored the winning goal in the 32nd minute.

“It’s not serious,” Conte told reporters on Sunday. “In my mind, there is the intention for him to be in contention for the game against Huddersfield. I hope.

“The injury is not serious. I hope to recover him, also because, on the bench, we had no strikers.”

When then asked about his side’s performance against Liverpool, which keeps alive Chelsea’s hopes of securing a top-four spot, Conte added: “I think we must be pleased because the players played a really good game.

“Usually when you have to play a must-win game, it’s not easy. It’s normal to be a bit nervous. And, today, it was a must-win game. But not against a simple opponent. Against Liverpool, a team who have just reached the final of the Champions League.

“They are very dangerous, these three strikers, and it’s impressive the way they attack, and the way they defend the ball, and the combinations.

“Today, we must be pleased with our will to fight and desire, and will to keep the hope alive to take a place in the Champions League.

“I don’t know if this will be enough at the end of the season to get a place in the Champions League, but we have to try. Now we have to prepare the game on Wednesday against Huddersfield – another tough game who are playing to avoid relegation and drew today at Manchester City – but we want to try and get three points.

“We’ll have to make rotations on Wednesday because today took a lot of energy from us. Then we’ll see what happens. It’s important to approach this situation with great pride and a great will to fight, to show we are still alive.”

