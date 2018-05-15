Amber Rose reveals she is still in love with Rapper, 21 Savage (Photo)

Amber Rose, 35, and Rapper 21 Savage, went their separate ways back in March, but it’s clear she still wants him back in her life.

The mother of one took to Instagram last night to share a loved-up photo of her and 21 Savage with a lengthy caption explaining why she loves the rapper so much.

She wrote ;

‘I Love this man so much. I know the Internet portrays me to be some heartless person or they feel like I’m incapable of love but I love him so hard. He is not only one of the most talented people I have ever met but he is so real, humble and smart as hell. I don’t care who you see me in a picture with or who the Internet associates me with because.’

‘The Internet is fake af and they pull stories out of their asses for click bait. It’s the price of fame I guess but it’s not real life because in real life Shayaa is my heart and soul. He’s the only one that has ever supported my Slutwalk and my feminist views with no fucks given. ‘

‘He loves my son and I love his Three beautiful children so much. God brings people in ur life for a reason and God brought me him. I don’t care if you call me Thirsty, a hoe, a gold digger or whatever df else.’

‘I love him. Put ur pride to the side and tell the person you really love how much they mean to you today because life is too short to care about what anyone else says ??’

Rose denied rumors about having a new man in her life and made it clear she’s still in love with 21, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

