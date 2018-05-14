Entertainment, Gossip

Amber Rose sparks dating rumors after being spotted with 17-year-old rapper Lil Pump (Video/Photo)

American model and actress Amber Rose sparks dating rumours after she was spotted with teenage ‘trap’ rapper, Lil Pump who is just 17.

The 34-year old mother of one was spotted on stage supporting Lil Pump during his performance at the Rolling Loud festival, which held in Miami over the weekend.

It looks like Amber who recently broke up with rapper 21 Savage, has decided to follow the follow the footstep of her good friend Blac Chyna, who is now dating an 18-year-old rapper named YBN Almighty Jay (LOL).

Video and Photo below:

