Local News

American Hiphop Mogul, Diddy Commends Nigerian Rapper, Falz Over New Video

Sean Diddy Combs has hailed Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana over his new single, ‘This is Nigeria’, a cover of Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America’.

Mirroring the concept used by the American musician/filmmaker born Donald Glover, Falz, who’s also a multi-faceted entertainer, used his song to address a number of societal issues in Nigeria.

The video which was released late on Friday was received with widespread acclaim, and criticism from some quarters, largely due to the topical issues highlighted in it.

Reacting to the video which has since gone viral, Diddy, owner of Revolt TV and Bad Boy Records, posted a short clip on his Instagram page.

 

While acknowledging the Nigerian rapper/comic-actor, he wrote: “#Nigeria LETS GO!”

‘This is Nigeria’ was produced by Wande Thomas and the video was directed by Prodigeezy.

On the song, Falz raps about the menace of Fulani herdsmen, codeine epidemic among Nigerian youth, the much-panned special anti-robbery squad (SARS), internet fraud also known as ‘yahoo yahoo’, the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls abduction.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Man Addicted To Sleeping With Prostitutes Cries Out For Help

24 Persons Cheat Death As Boats Capsize In Lagos

Angry Pastor Orders Church Members Out Of Wedding Reception Over Alcohol (Photo)

Police Officers Beat Up, Bundle Suspected ‘Yahoo’ Boys Into Van In Benin (Photos+Video)

BBNaija: More Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of Leo And Ifu Ennada Surface

Friends Gave My Wife Wrong Advice To Ruin Our Marriage – Afeez Owo .

Liverpool Forward, Mohamed Salah Ruled Out Of World Cup

I Am Getting Married Soon – Don Jazzy Announces

Buhari Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth – Obasanjo Attacks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *