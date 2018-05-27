American Rapper, Diddy hails Falz

Ever since Childish Gambino released his viral single/video, “This is America”..

Other artistes and content creators have since made a cover/parody of the video…

One of whom is Nigerian Singer, Falz, who titled his, “This is Nigeria”.

Mirroring the concept used by the American musician/filmmaker born Donald Glover, Falz, who’s also a multi-faceted entertainer, used his song to address a number of societal issues in Nigeria.

The video which was released late on Friday was received with widespread acclaim, and criticism from some quarters, largely due to the topical issues highlighted in it.

Reacting to the video which has since gone viral, Diddy, owner of Revolt TV and Bad Boy Records, posted a short clip on his Instagram page.

While acknowledging the Nigerian rapper/comic-actor, he wrote: “#Nigeria LETS GO!”

‘This is Nigeria’ was produced by Wande Thomas and the video was directed by Prodigeezy.

On the song, Falz raps about the menace of Fulani herdsmen, codeine epidemic among Nigerian youth, the much-panned special anti-robbery squad (SARS), internet fraud also known as ‘yahoo yahoo’, the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls abduction.

Watch full video below:

