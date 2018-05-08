Americans drag Juliet Ibrahim after she aired her disappointment in Nicki Minaj’s MET Gala Outfit

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim dropped a “disappointed” smiley on Nicki Minaj’s photo, thus airing her disappointment in the outfit the latter rocked for the MET Gala.

Nicki Minaj was a style star at the Met Gala! The rapper stepped onto one of fashion’s biggest red carpet in a custom Oscar de la Renta liquid degrade red sequin gown with plunging neckline, high front slit, long train and multi-layered hand dip dyed tulle coat.

She accessorized with a beaded headpiece that had small red crosses, several sparkling bracelets and ruby red rings.

After Juliet dropped the “disappointed” smiley, this of course didn’t go down well with #TeamNickiMinaj, and they dragged her to filth.

She accessorized with a beaded headpiece that had small red crosses, several sparkling bracelets and ruby red rings.

After Juliet dropped the “disappointed” smiley, this of course didn’t go down well with #TeamNickiMinaj, and they dragged her to filth.

More photos of Nicki’s Outfit:

Leave a Comment…

comments



