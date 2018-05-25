Anambra businessman surprises staff with brand new Lexus SUV (Photos)

In a bid to appreciate one of his staff members, Anambra businessman and entrepreneur, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, blessed the Director of his company, Mr Paschal Chibuike Okechukwu “Cubana Chief Priest” with a brand new 2018 LX570 car thanking him for his dedication and commitment to duty.

A father of two, Mr Paschal Okechukwu, Head of O’Town Baller, took to his social media page to display the new car while praising his Boss and CEO for his magnanimity.

He shared photos writing:

“My CEO @obi_cubana won’t stop surprising me….Brand New LX570 For The Empire, He Said ChiefPriest Let’s Up The Game…Thank You Lord….Thank You Boss #CubanaChiefPriest @ Cubana”.

See photos of the SUV below,

