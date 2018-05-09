Local News

Anambra Youths Spotted Trying To Use ‘Pure Water’ To Kill Wild House Fire (Video)

The many residents of Fegge community in Anambra State, were recently captured on camera throwing pure water sachets at a burning building in a bid to quench fire.

A video showing the incident has gone viral online after appearing on Instablog9ja.

A masculine voice heard in the clip complained about neglect from the state fire service – a reason why members of the Onitsha community resorted to the completely ineffective means explored to battle a raging inferno.

They were captured pelting pure water sachets in the direction of the building.

Despite the involvement of youths, the roof of the affected building was covered in smoke as the fire raged further.

Watch the video below:

