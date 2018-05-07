Ancelotti: ‘Coppa Italia final? I’ll wear AC Milan jersey’



Former Juventus and AC Milan manager Carlo Ancelotti talked to Milan TV ahead of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final.

“I will watch the game with a friend of mine who is living in Canada. He is a true AC Milan fan and we will wear the AC Milan jersey to watch the game. That’s all I can do to support the team.”



“I hope to celebrate on Wednesday night, AC Milan will need to be brave. Fans must follow the team with passion and always support the lads. It’s not an easy situation but they can solve it with a few right signings.”





