Angry Customer Poos Inside Fast Food Restaurant And Throws It At Employee (Video)

A viral video making the rounds online shows the moment a woman pooed inside Tim Hortons fast food restaurant in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, then tossed the poo at an employee following a heated argument.

In the video reportedly shot on Monday, the woman is seen screaming at an employee of Tim Hortons. She then reaches for a paper towel on a counter and starts to pull her pants down. The employee tries to stop her but she backs up against a wall, squats, then defecates on the floor.

She immediately picks her poo from the floor and hurls it at the employee as he tries to dodge. She then reaches for the paper towel she picked earlier, wipes her butt with it, and throws it at the fleeing employee as other employees look on in shock.

Corp. Holly Largy from the RCMP in Langley confirmed the incident, noting the unnamed woman was arrested and later released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

A spokesperson for Tim Hortons disclosed that their employee had apparently denied the woman access to the restroom.

“Our current understanding is that the team member used their discretion in this case and denied access to this guest based on past behaviour and out of concern for the immediate safety of team members and guests in the restaurant. As matters escalated, the Team Member contacted local authorities for assistance,” Tim Hortons said in a statement.

The company says they are working with the franchise owner and will be “looking into this matter further.”

“We are deeply concerned by this video as the safety of our team members and guests is always a top priority for us. In limited cases across the country, Restaurants have a restricted access policy for restrooms to ensure the well-being of our guests,” the statement said.

The case is being reviewed to see if charges will be laid by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Watch the shocking video below. (Warning: This video has graphic content)

-Tori