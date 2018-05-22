Angry Nigerian Worker Knocks-off His Indian Boss’ 7 Teeth With Hammer (Photo)

The suspect, Yusuf

An Indian national and manager of Bolaji Drilling Company in Minna, Niger State, has had his teeth knocked out with a hammer his own worker for allegedly failing to pay salaries.

According to PUNCH Metro, the 23-year-old worker identified as Ismail Yusuf, attacked and knocked out a total of seven teeth from his boss, Sattish Kasara’s mouth in the Tunga area of Minna, which led to Yusuf’s arrest by the police.

It was gathered that Kasara allegedly withheld Yusuf’s wages because he learnt that the worker planned to travel to Bauchi State to see his parents and feared he might not return to work.

While speaking to a correspondent Yusuf disclosed that he promised to return to work within one week, adding that Kasara refused to pay him his salaries.

He said; “I was begging him to pay my salaries to facilitate my journey to Bauchi, he didn’t even listen or give me audience; then the next day, I went to his house, forced his door open and inflicted injuries on his head with a hammer. I knocked out seven of his teeth as a result.”

The 23-year-old stated that he had worked with Kasara for over five years during which he had not visited his parents.

“I have worked with this man for over five years without seeing my parents; it hurts me a lot and I cannot bear it any longer. I am not asking for his favour; all I’m asking for is my salary,” he stated.

Yusuf accused foreign company owners of maltreating Nigerians, saying, “I don’t know why they don’t treat Nigerians well and the Federal Government is keeping quiet over it. How can I work for a foreigner in my own country at the end of the month he will not pay; can that happen in their own country,” he queried.

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said that police operatives recovered a hammer and a pipe from Yusuf, adding that he would be charged to court after investigation.

