Angry Nigerian “yahoo boy” curses EFCC, Buhari and his Governor

An angry Nigerian yahoo boy in a Facebook post has cursed EFCC, President Buhari and the Governor of his state, following the arrest made at Club 57 in Lagos.

The yahoo boy Ola Gee, who said he wants to be a successful hustler also prayed for his colleagues who he said will not be caught by EFCC, because they’ve not gotten their millions.

Read his post below:

I want to be a successful hustler and I want to pray for every hustler like me EFCC will not carry us ooo we never collect 30 millions EFCC they carry boy all around now God punish them they no go carry the snake that swallow 36 million or the monkey 🐵 that carry 70 million god punish EFCC I want to ask something from GOD I no Is going to do it for I want god to just kill how precedent and how governor because what they are trying to do they want trouble for yahoo boy because when they carry us we ho face them back I dey go say kill there self boyz are not free now a days why police we carry them EFCC is there xars is there what should we do guys please comment on this why is this happening please government please leave us alone or are you going to give us work Ni

