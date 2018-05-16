Annie Idibia shares adorable photo of her youngest daughter cuddling up with 2Baba

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia took to her Instagram page to share this stunning photo of her youngest daughter, Olivia Idibia cuddling up to her father, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia while he slept.

The little girl is all shades of adorable as she rests on her father’s bosom – mama bear, Annie captioned the photo,

“Her First 🖤”

Olivia Idibia is the youngest of 2face’s seven children.

After the news of Davido’s romantic gesture towards his girlfriend broke the net earlier this month, Annie Idibia seemed to throw shades on Instagram.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, Annie Idibia simply wrote;

“A kid can’t keep a man. Facts. Argue with your phone”, without mentioning names.

But people began speculating that her post was connected with Davido and Chioma – it should be noted that she made the post just hours after Davido’s news hit the internet.

Leave a Comment…

comments