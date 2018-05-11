Another Juju Sacrifice At Ekiti APC Secretariat (Photos)

Fetish materials placed on the road

The All Progressives Congress secretariat in Ekiti State appears to be the latest ultra modern shrine in the South-western part of Nigeria littered with fetish materials.

With 33 candidates jostling to grab the party’s gubernatorial ticket ahead of the July election, political actors have gone into overdrive.

It was reported yesterday that some fetish materials were dumped in front of the party’s office to scarce away members and today, another has been placed at the centre of the road to deter people from working there.

This has attracted diverse reactions on Facebook as seen below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria