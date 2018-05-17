Another ‘Oga at the Top’: Nigerians Mock IGP Idris For Fumbling Over His Own Speech

Following the emergence of embarrassing footage showing the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim stammering to reads his own prepared speech. The situation which many Nigerians have termed a ‘national embarrassment’ is caused quite a stir on social media.

According to Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex president Goodluck Jonathan, “the case of IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris is a lesson on why a Commissioner of Police should not be promoted over more capable seniors and made Inspector General of Police. He is obviously unqualified for the job. It‘s this type of nepotism that has brought Nigeria to this sorry level.”

See some other reactions

The Senate President Saraki is afraid of the IGP whose transmission is yet to be transmitted because he couldn't read his own speech script. At least now he knows why the IGP won't appear before the senate and why he disobeyed the President's instruction, he couldn't read it too. pic.twitter.com/pKgfXe8yC8 — Kolo Jesse (@KoloJesse) May 17, 2018

I NO FIT SHOUT OOO How did #Nigeria get to this sorry state? So Buhari did not see any other Police Officer in Nigeria worthy of the position of the IGP but this Idris of a man that ought not to have gone beyond the rank of Constable? Nigeria #Ntoor pic.twitter.com/nzo5OxIiGN — The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) May 16, 2018

I have just received word that the Transmission Company of Nigeria has appointed IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris as its Brand Ambassador. Congratulations sir! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 17, 2018

