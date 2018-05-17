Politics, Trending

Another ‘Oga at the Top’: Nigerians Mock IGP Idris For Fumbling Over His Own Speech

 

Following the emergence of embarrassing footage showing the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim  stammering to reads his own prepared speech. The situation which many Nigerians have termed  a ‘national  embarrassment’ is caused quite a stir on social media.

According to Reno Omokri,  a former aide of ex president Goodluck Jonathan, “the case of IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris is a lesson on why a Commissioner of Police should not be promoted over more capable seniors and made Inspector General of Police. He is obviously unqualified for the job. It‘s this type of nepotism that has brought Nigeria to this sorry level.”

