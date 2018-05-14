Entertainment, Gossip

Anto Participates in race, meets Adams Oshiomhole, Betty & Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu (Photos)

Anto participated in the Okpekpe race where she ran for all the Edo babes and the international girl child.

The race held in Auchi, Edo state.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate lost her ear-rings and ruined her hair, but she finished the race.

She ran and walked 9km, part of it was done in a car because the rain wasn’t too friendly.

She was privileged to meet Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, First Lady, Mrs. Betty Obaseki, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu and Former Governor Comrade Adams Oshomole.

She took to her Instagram page to write:

The rain couldn’t stop me from running for the Girl Child at the @okpekperoadrace.
It was great to participate in this 10k run with stakeholders from Edo and beyond.

I had the opportunity to meet and discuss with:

1. His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki @governorobaseki
2. His Excellency, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu
3. His Excellency, Former Governor, Comrade Adams Oshomole
4. Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betty Obaseki
5. Honourable Gani Audu
6.Honourable Lawani Agzebeobor Damian

I am looking forward to serving my State in a political capacity @edostategovt

