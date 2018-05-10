Anxiety As Loud Booms Are Heard In Saudi Capital

Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz
Four consecutive loud booms were heard in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Wednesday, Reuters witnesses said.
There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.
In recent months, Yemen’s Houthis have targeted the Saudi capital several times with missiles the Saudi military has said it intercepted.
-Reuters/NAN
