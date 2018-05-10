Local News

Anxiety As Loud Booms Are Heard In Saudi Capital

Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz

Four consecutive loud booms were heard in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Wednesday, Reuters witnesses said.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.

In recent months, Yemen’s Houthis have targeted the Saudi capital several times with missiles the Saudi military has said it intercepted.

-Reuters/NAN

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Danfo Drivers Blasts Popstar Tekno For Allegedly Stealing Their Intellectual Property (Video)

Wild Celebration As Boy Who Was Kidnapped And Sold For N800K Is Reunited With Family (Photos)

Recruitment: Nigerian Police Fires Important Warning To Applicants

#BBNaija: Tobi Defends Alex After Follower Called Her A Village Girl

Why BBNaija Was Not Hosted In Nigeria – MD Of Multichoice Reveals How Much They Made, Jobs Created

#BBNaija: Tobi Pictured Excitedly Carrying Alex

BREAKING News: Senators Vow To Deal With IGP As He Fails To Appear Before Them For The Third Time

Naira Improves As CBN Pumps $210m To Forex Market

So Classy: Cee-C Shares New Private Jet Photo, Pens Heartwarming Message On Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *