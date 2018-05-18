Entertainment, Gossip, News

Any officer who wants to search a citizen must first be searched first”- Nigerian police.

The Nigerian police has declared via its Twitter page that before any civilian in the country can be searched by a Police officer, that officer must first be searched.

In a new tweet via their page, the police force wrote,

“If an officer wants to search you in your house/ car, he must first surrender himself for searching. This is the procedure. Ask politely. #AskThePolice”

This statement was triggered after someone asked the account – ‘what the flow of process is when a police officer stops a citizen… whether it can include the officer introducing him/herself as 1st action point… with ‘Introduction’ meaning name, rank and station attached to.

They then responded as thus,

Yes, especially if he is on mufti – he is expected to introduce him/ herself. And his mission. For avoidance of any doubt. #AskThePolice

