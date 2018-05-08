APC Announces New Date For Ekiti State Governorship Primary Election

Following violence, chaos and pandemonium which disrupted the earlier election, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, has announced new date for primary election in Ekiti state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its disrupted Ekiti governorship primary, and announces that it will now hold on May 11.

According to PREMIUM Times, the publicity secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known while addressing journalists at its headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the election committee on Monday, submitted the report of the primary which was stalled due to violence on Saturday, and the party promised to review the full report of the event.

About 33 aspirants including two former governors and three former senators are vying for the ticket of the APC.

