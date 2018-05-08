Local News

APC Announces New Date For Ekiti State Governorship Primary Election

Following violence, chaos and pandemonium which disrupted the earlier election, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, has announced new date for primary election in Ekiti state.
 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its disrupted Ekiti governorship primary, and announces that it will now hold on May 11.

According to PREMIUM Times, the publicity secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known while addressing journalists at its headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the election committee on Monday, submitted the report of the primary which was stalled due to violence on Saturday, and the party promised to review the full report of the event.

About 33 aspirants including two former governors and three former senators are vying for the ticket of the APC.

Details later…

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

BREAKING News: President Buhari Departs To London For Medical Trip (Photos)

Oh No! New Ebola Outbreak Rocks Congo With Two Cases Already Confirmed And 10 More Suspected

#BBNaija: Anto Stuns In Beautiful Bridal Outfits

Rashidi Yekini’s Family Thrown Into Fresh Mourning In Kwara… See Details

#BBNaija: Ugly Things Being Said About Alex On Twitter (Photos)

Real Reason Buhari Is Travelling To London – MASSOB

Emzor Reacts After NAFDAC Sealed Its Production Site

Viral Photos Of Governor Rauf Aregbesola Of Osun State Helping Accident Victims On The Road

Brazil’s First Lady Jumps Into The Lake To Rescue Drowning Dog At Presidential Palace (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *