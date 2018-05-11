APC Chairmanship Tussle: Saraki, Dogara And Okorocha Back Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole

There are indications that the leadership of the National Assembly has backed the candidacy of former Governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole, as he declares his bid for the national chairmanship of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Thursday.

Oshiomhole told newsmen in Benin on Wednesday that President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, would join top members of the party at his declaration.

He also said that Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, would lead governors elected on the party’s platform to the declaration which would hold at TRANSCORP Hilton.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former governor is favoured to replace outgoing chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun after he received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oshiomhole said he was joining the chairmanship race to contribute to the growth of the party.

According to him, it is true that I intend to make my ambition known to our party members and Nigerians.

“I strongly believe that with the experience I have gathered in my public life, having served as President of NLC, governor of Edo, I have what it takes to take our dear party, the ruling party, to the next level.”

-NAN

