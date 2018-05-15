Local News

APC Congress In Ondo Turns Bloody, Many Injured (Photos)

 

One of the injured party members

The All Progressives Congress Ward exercise in Ondo state turned violent and bloody as several people were injured by political thugs.

Blames have been traded about party members who ignited the crisis. It is not clear if the police has made any arrest.

See photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Pretty Lagos Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus Sends Message To Nigerians Defending Yahoo Boys

President Buhari’s Minister Set To Resign….See Reason

Buhari Suspends NECO Registrar And 2 Others

Popular Politician Arrested For Allegedly Making His Wife Commit Suicide

Adorable New Photos of Davido’s 1st Daughter, Imade As She Celebrates Her 3rd Birthday

Yahoo Boys Are Armed Robbers – Olamide Declares

Nigerian Lady Who Survived Fatal Gas Explosion Shares Photos 3 Years After

Must Read: Painful Smile Of Nigerian Asylum Seekers

Beautiful Mercy Aigbe Slays In New Makeup Pictures On Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *