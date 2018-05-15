APC Congress In Ondo Turns Bloody, Many Injured (Photos)

One of the injured party members
The All Progressives Congress Ward exercise in Ondo state turned violent and bloody as several people were injured by political thugs.
Blames have been traded about party members who ignited the crisis. It is not clear if the police has made any arrest.
See photos:
