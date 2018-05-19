Local News

APC Congress Turns Bloody As Woman Returning From Farm, 10 Others Get Shot In Cross River

It has been reported that a  woman returning from farm and 10 others  have been reportedly shot in Ugep, headquarters of Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State on Wednesday during the rescheduled local government congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the area. 

Vanguard reports that factions loyal to Pastor Usani Usani, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Mr Clement Ebri, the former governor of the state, who are both from the  area, engaged each other in  a fierce gun battle.

An indigene of the area, who did not want his name in print, said: “The two sides were arguing over the delegates list. This  degenerated  into a confrontation and subsequently a gun battle. Many people were shot and a woman who was returning from farm was hit by a stray bullet.”

He added that the congress ended in a stalemate as people  including the police ran for their lives while those shot were rushed  to the Ugep General Hospital for treatment.

In Abi, one Egbona was alleged to have escaped with the election materials leading to the opposing faction conducting a parallel congress and subsequently two executives emerged  in the area, one led by Ekpe Elele and the other by Oche Ernest.

In Obubra, Chief Ernest Irek, a stalwart of the party  said: “There was a misapplication of the delegates list because some people wanted to play games  by injecting some names and this led to disagreement. What we have agreed upon now is that like it was done in local governments in the northern part of the state, we are going  to rely  on the list with the police and INEC for  those elected during the ward congresses last week.” 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Supreme Court Orders Ex-Managing Director Of Defunct Intercontinental Bank, Akingbola To Face His N5bn Trial

Tinsel Actress, Damilola Adegbite Drops Hot Photo To Mark Birthday

Man Kidnaps The Wife Of His Ex Employer In Lagos…You Won’t Believe Why

Jay-Jay Okocha Spotted Doing ‘Uncle Duties’ With Wizkid’s 3rd Son In London (Photos+Video)

Why I Don’t Dance In Public Anyhow – Ooni Of Ife Makes New Revelation, Shares Photos

BBNaija: Is Anto Pregnant? See Latest The Picture That Got People Talking

Dangote In Secret Meeting With IBB in Minna

Five Signs Your Partner’s Ex Will Be A Problem In Your Relationship

Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo Out Of Super Eagles Friendly Against DR Congo In Port Harcourt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *