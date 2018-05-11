APC Crisis: Former Osun State Governor Dumps APC

Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola

After months of waiting game, the former Governor of Osun State and Acting Coordinator of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyinlola was the National Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), one of the blocks in the APC during the 2015 general elections. He was once the PDP National Secretary.

Oyinlola, who is the Chairman of the Board of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), announced his resignation through a letter addressed to the Chairman of APC in Ward 1, Okuku, Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

The former APC stalwart, whose letter was dated Wednesday, May 9, 2018, said he was leaving the party due to his current politics including his coordination of the CNM.

“My resignation from the APC, therefore, is to enable me contribute more meaningfully to ongoing efforts at repositioning the politics of Nigeria for the good of the Nigerian people,” he said.

Oyinlola had indicated his intention to leave APC at the formal launch of CNM when he spoke about the perceived conflict of interest between his new task and his chairmanship of NIMC board.

Oyinlola had said the both the APC and the PDP have failed and have not been able to meet the aspirations of Nigerians, noting that CNM would mobilise young Nigerians to take over power from the ruling party.

The former governor: “We are trying to be like guardian angels; it is you that must decide who is to do what and at what level. That is why we are having this meeting today and putting it back to you.”

