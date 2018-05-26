APC is a clog in our collective quest for national cohesion, happiness and economic prosperity – PDP

PDP Alerts: @OfficialAPCNg is the problem with Nigeria: The All Progressives Congress (APC), by its manifest retrogressive, violent and despotic proclivities, has proven to be the clog in our collective quest for national cohesion, happiness and economic prosperity as a people. pic.twitter.com/uS3kVB8aOa — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) May 26, 2018

The PDP via its National publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said though the APC keeps blaming past government, they themselves are not free from corruption. See full statement below;