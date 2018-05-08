APC ward congress didn’t hold in Cross River – Senator

The chairman, senate committee on finance, John Eno who said the Saturday’s All Progressives Congress nationwide ward congresses did not hold in Cross River added that some individuals within state chapter of the APC were planning to hijack the party structure.







Premium Times reports that Eno who made this known on Monday, May 7, in Abuja asked the party’s leadership not to believe any contrary report.

According to him, “It will be shameful if any delegates’ list and elected people come out of last Saturday’s exercise in Cross River when result sheets and other materials are in safe custody of the police.

He said: “I don’t think it will happen but if it does happen, I believe the entire stakeholders will meet to agree on the line of action.’’ ’’We cannot trust this panel anymore to organise free and fair congress and be just to everyone, and we took a decision that we will reject this congress panel.

’’We are going to tell Abuja that we rejected this panel and that another independent panel should be constituted to come and do congress in Cross River.’’ The senator also said that stakeholders in the state had no faith in the present appeal committee as presently constituted “because it has been compromised’’.

The senator reaffirmed that sensitive materials for the congress were presently in police custody, and warned that curiosity would be heightened if any result was presented to the party´s leadership when the congress did not hold.

Meanwhile, Adamu Modibbo, chairman APC wards and local governments Congresses Committee for Kaduna state said the committee was satisfied with the conduct of the ward congresses in spite of protests against the exercise. Modibbo told Journalists in Kaduna that the exercise was conducted “peacefully in well organized manner without any incident recorded throughout the state.“ Senator Shehu Sani (APC Kaduna Central) and Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC Kaduna North) had separately told newsmen that the congresses did not hold in any part of the state.