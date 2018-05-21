Apostle Suleman calls out Daddy Freeze & Pastor Sunday Adelaja



The Founder and Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry, Auchi, Apostle Johnson Suleiman recently called out Freeze & Pastor Sunday Adelaja during a recent church ministration

The cleric called the Free the Sheeple convener over a woman who claimed to be abandoned by her husband

According to him; “It is wrong to make a conclusion on a matter after hearing one side of a story”

Watch him here;

-Kemifilani