Armed Bandits Kill 45 Persons Including Children in Birnin Gwari

Armed bandits on Saturday afternoon attacked residents of Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna community killing many people.

According to the Kaduna State Police commissioner, Austin Iwar, while confirming the incident said that 45 villagers were killed by bandits in Birnin Gwari attack.

Residents said the killings occurred around 2:30 p.m. when the bandits stormed the village in large numbers on motorcycles. They also burnt many houses in the community, Premium Times reports.

Responding to the unfortunate incident, the presidency said it has approved the creation of two new Police Headquatrers in the area. This announcement was made via its official twitter handle

The engagements between the State and Federal Governments have yielded results. President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent Battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) May 6, 2018

3/ President @MBuhari has approved the creation of a new Area Command and two additional Divisional Police Headquarters in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, to curtail bandits and boost security in the Birnin Gwari—Zamfara area. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 7, 2018

See reactions from presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar and Senator Shehu Sani

It worries me that there is no longer respect for the sanctity of life in our dear country. I'm heartbroken to learn that scores of precious lives have been massacred in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State. https://t.co/qXv6bug6ko — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 7, 2018