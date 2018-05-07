Metro News, Trending

Armed Bandits Kill 45 Persons Including Children in Birnin Gwari

 

Armed bandits on Saturday afternoon attacked residents of Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna community killing many people.

According to the Kaduna State Police commissioner, Austin Iwar, while confirming the incident said that 45 villagers were killed by bandits in Birnin Gwari attack.

Residents said the killings occurred around 2:30 p.m. when the bandits stormed the village in large numbers on motorcycles. They also burnt many houses in the community, Premium Times reports.

Responding to the unfortunate incident, the presidency said it has  approved the creation of two new Police Headquatrers in the area. This announcement was made via its official twitter handle

See reactions from presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar and Senator Shehu Sani


