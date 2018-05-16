Armed Policemen Storm Nnamdi Kanu’s House To Arrest 21 Jewish Worshipers (Photos)

The Jewish worshipers arrested at Nnamdi Kanu’s house (Photo:NationalHelm)

Armed policemen yesterday arrested 21 Jewish worshipers in Nnamdi Kanu’s residence in Afara Ukwu in Abia State, a report by DailyTrust revealed.

It was gathered that the adherents had gone to the community to perform some Jewish prayers and rites but were intercepted by the police during the activity.

The incident forced members of the organization to protest at the state command of the Nigerian Police demanding the release of the arrested members.

Media and Publicity Secretary for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Comrade Emma Powerful confirmed the arrest in a statement.

He said “Some of the Jewish worshippers have been abducted and taken to unknown places, for easy execution.

“We are calling on men and women of good conscience, the US embassy and all civilised nations to see reasons to fight and stop these barbaric moves against religious intolerance in Nigeria. “

He added that the only crime of the worshippers was to pray and spiritually sanctify the residence of the IPOB leader, whose whereabouts remained unknown.

A police source told Guardian: “These people’s (Jewish) religion is not recognised by Nigeria and they were dressed somehow and were just shouting Shalom Shalom when police stopped them to question their mode of dressing.”

Meanwhile, some Jewish leaders, who gathered around the state police headquarters, alleged that their detained colleagues were “beaten seriously and their Jewish robes torn off before they were thrown into cell.

”One of the members, Ima Nwachukwu, said the adherents were only “performing their religious obligations” and wondered why the police should arrest them.He, however, called on the Commissioner of Police to intervene and order the immediate release of the adherents.

