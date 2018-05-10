Local News

Arsenal Boss Wenger Admits To Mavropanos Blunder

 

Konstantinos Mavropanos

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he will take responsibility for Konstantinos Mavropanos’ poor performance against Leicester on Wednesday.

The centre-back was sent off 15 minutes into the game and the outgoing manager admits that he should never have picked the 20-year-old Greek.

Arsenal were already a goal down when he was dismissed, and Claude Puel’s side went on to win 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.

The veteran Frenchman has confessed that he will shoulder the blame for Mavropanos’ dismissal.

“I don’t think he had recovered,” he said.

“He was a bit surprised by the pace of the game at the start, because he had not completely recovered.

“I believe when games are very close, it takes so much mental energy at the start of your career that it takes sometimes a bit longer to recover.

“I had a long thought about playing him straight away again or not. Sometimes you think: ‘OK, it’s going well for him, keep him in.’”

Mavropanos will be suspended for Sunday’s encounter against Huddersfield, which will be Wenger’s last in charge of Arsenal after close to 22 years at the helm.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Serious Panic Spreads As More Cases Of Ebola Are Recorded In The Congo

Former Osun Governor Resigns As Chairman Of National Identity Management Commission

Again, APC Reschedules Ekiti Guber Primaries

Chief Bode George Loses Son To Protracted Illness

Shocking Photos Of Drunk Man Who Drowned Inside A River In Akwa Ibom

NJC Sacks Adamawa Judge, Sets Up Panels To Probe 25 Judges

Neymar Reportedly Close To Real Madrid Move After Secret Transfer Meeting

Checkout The Devastating Havoc Caused By Rainstorm At IDP Camps In Borno (Photos)

Undergraduate Allegedly Steals Neighbour’s Car, Sells It For N120,000 In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *