Arsenal On The Verge Of Making First Signing After Wenger’s Exit As Arteta Prepares To Take Over

Arsenal are in talks to make Borussia Dortmund defender, Sokratis Papastathopoulos their first signing of the post-Arsene Wenger era.

The 29-year-old is thought to be available for a fee in the region of £15million after failing to agree terms over a new contract at the Bundesliga club.

The Gunners are in the market for at least one centre-back this summer as their head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and head of football relations Raul Sanllehi lead an overhaul of the squad.

Mislintat has already proved an influential figure in signing Konstantinos Mavropanos and, having previously worked at Dortmund, he was central to Arsenal’s £56m capture of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He looks set to raid his former club again with negotiations ongoing over Papastathopoulos, who is thought to have attracted interest from other clubs in Italy and England.

Reports in Germany suggest a deal is imminent but it is understood nothing is finalised at this stage, however, and Arsenal’s incoming manager is likely to be consulted before any agreement is reached.

Former Arsenal captain, Mikel Arteta, is expected to be named Wenger’s successor in the coming days.

Arteta, who is currently an assistant coach at Manchester City, is believed to be in advanced negotiations with the North London side.