Arsenal Stagnated Under Wenger – Aubameyang Explains

Aubameyang and Arsene Wenger

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted that Arsenal “stagnated” towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign, with all concerned now looking forward to a fresh start under Unai Emery.

After 22 years of stability and continuity in north London, the managerial baton at Emirates Stadium has changed hands this summer.

Former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery has been appointed as Wenger’s successor and charged with the task of returning Arsenal to the Champions League and getting them back on the trophy trail.

He has some big shoes to fill, but recent regression suggests that change was required.

Record signing Aubameyang admits as much, telling RMC on the movement in the dugout: “I think it’s a little bit of a mixed feeling in fact.

“On one hand, it’s strange for all the fans that the coach has left. But it’s definitely a fresh start.

“Since over the last few seasons – you have to tell the truth – the club has stagnated a little bit, I think everyone is actually a little bit excited to see what happens next season.

“It is strange that the coach has left after 22 years. But that’s life – we have to look forward.

“It’s going to be a new start so we’ll have so we’ll have to see how it goes… everyone will have to get it into their heads that we have to work hard to rival the best.”

Aubameyang added on the arrival of Emery: “He’s a really good coach.

“In Paris, it’s never very easy. There’s a huge amount of pressure… I know he did really good work with Sevilla and with PSG too.”

It remains to be seen what role Aubameyang will be asked to fill by Emery, but the Gabonese forward – who netted 10 Premier League goals in 13 appearances following a mid-season arrival in 2017-18 – is hoping to be used in a favoured position down the middle, preferably with a strike partner alongside him.

He added: “I think everybody knows that I like playing through the centre.

“I hope that we can play with two attackers – that would be ideal. But if the new coach needs me on the wing, there’s no problem.”

