Arsene Wenger Accused Of ‘Disrespecting’ Arsenal Striker, Lacazette

 

Arsene Wenger

The North London club signed Alexandre Lacazette last summer from Lyon in a club-record deal at the time worth almost £50million.

The 26-year-old scored on his Premier League debut in Arsenal’s exciting 4-3 victory over Leicester City back in August but then endured a frustrating spell at the Emirates.

Wenger decided to bolster his attacking options in January, completing a £53m deal for striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This led to Lacazette dropping to the bench.

Nicholas, however, believes Wenger showed a lack of respect for Lacazette by dropping him for Aubameyang.

Asked to name the club’s player of the season, Nicholas told Sky Sports: “I don’t think anybody has earned the tag of player of the year.

“I think a lack of respect was shown to Alexandre Lacazette by dropping him for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but they have proved they are better together.

“Mesut Ozil hasn’t had a great season but he has still been the best creative player, but I have to abstain as none of them deserve it.”

