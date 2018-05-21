Arteta Could Reject Arsenal Job Following New Development

Mikel Arteta

Manchester City assistant coach, Mikel Arteta is said to be having second thoughts about replacing ex-Gunners boss, Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The Daily Star, UK, reports that Arteta is having second a thought about accepting the managerial role after speaking to ex-Arsenal midfielder, Patrick Vieira.

The Spaniard is the leading candidate to take the job after holding talks with the Gunners’ hierarchy last week.

According to the British newspaper, the 36-year-old held talks with Vieira about succeeding Wenger and the Frenchman claimed to be surprised by the lack of control the new manager will have over transfers.

The report claims that Arteta is now having concerns about Arsenal’s new power structure in which the head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat has a huge input in new arrivals.

