Asst. Police Commissioner, Shogunle, Sends Serious Warning to All “Yahoo Boys” Relocating From Lagos

However, Mr Abayomi Shogunle, the Assistant Commissioner of Police who is popular with young people on social media, has sent a warning to those fleeing.

In a message he shared on Twiter, Shogunle who is head of the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit of the police, warned that no matter how much they try to run, they will end up in the hands of the law.

He therefore advised them to just do right thing and go legit in their dealings.

