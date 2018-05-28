Local News

Assurance: Reps Member, Femi Gbajabiamila Gifts Wife G-Wagon For 50th Birthday (Photo+Video)

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has gifted his wife, Yemisi, a brand new Benz G-Wagon for her 50th birthday.
 

Femi and his wife during the birthday celebration

Nigerian lawyer and house leader of Nigeria’s 8th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has over the past weekend, gifted his wife, Salamatu Gbajabiamila, with a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon as a present for her 50th birthday.

The Federal lawmaker and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress Leader, who is seeking for re-election in his Lagos constituency is said to have staged a surprise birthday dinner in honour of his wife.

It was gathered that during the celebration, the lawmaker called out his wife and handed over the key to a brand new pink G-wagon decorated with rose flowers. The pleasant surprise of a gift is reportedly valued at about N38m.

The manner of the presentation is described as one of the most romantic as possible as the plate on the G-Wagon is written “ASSURANCE’.

