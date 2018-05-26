‘Assurance’; See How A Nigerian Doctor, Obinna Ebirim Empowered His People In Imo.

A young Nigerian medical doctor and philanthropist, Dr. Obinna Ebirim, has continued to show that the welfare of the masses is his main priority following another grand gesture displayed to his community women at Mbaitoli / Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Imo State.

Dr. Obinna Ebirim who arrived the country last month from the United Kingdom to heed the clarion call from the masses – distributed free hybrid maize seeds to the Imo women who kept appreciating for remembering their condition despite his status. The seeds were distribute to improve their farm produce and also their income.

Dr. Ebirim who has been hailed by friends and compatriots for his big heart and generous nature – last month commissioned two community libraries that he built in Amaukwu Orodo, Mbaitoli LGA and Inyishi Ikeduru local government of Imo State. The project was co-financed by an organization (IDYL Initiative), the U.S. Mission Lagos and the host communities (in kind).

Dr. Obinna who is not done yet with the progress of his people – has declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives, Mbaitolu/Ikeduru Federal constituency in Imo state and would definitely make a right choice due to his tight portfolio , his desire to see his people progress, his experience and expertise which has been sharpened both in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Constituents of Mbaitoli / Ikeduru Federal Constituency, the ball is in your court, make the right choice.

-Nationalhelm