Local News

At 34, I Still Can’t Figure Out Women Completely – Billionaire Son, Paddy Adenuga Share Worries

 

Paddy Adenuga

Paddy Adenuga, son of Nigerian billionaire mogul, Mike Adenuga, is making the headlines yet again online again, not for his thrilling tales of financial conquests, but rather for his lack of understanding when it comes to women.

The United States-based Paddy took to his Twitter page to reveal his worries on women’s matter, saying that despite his exit from the ‘Yoruba demon’ clan, he still can’t seem to understand women and their irrational ways.

He wrote: “I am going to be 34 next month.. even after ending my yoruba demon ways years ago.. i still can’t figure women out completely. You meet a babe – all is going well.. then gbosa! she gets brain touch The irrational weyrey tendencies is what gets to me”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Breaking News: Obasanjo’s Coalition Adopts ADC As Political Party

Did Omisore Decamp From PDP? Read What The Party Chairman Is Saying

Check Out Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola’s First Automobile As A Kid In Throwback Photo

Teenager Sentenced To Death For Killing Unwanted Husband

Police Recruitment: JAMB Speaks On Aptitude Test

Meet Oosha, The ‘Untouchable’ APC Youth Leader Who Disrupted Ekiti Guber Primary Election (Photos+Video)

Nigerian Prophet Issues Shocking Prophecy About 2019 Election

Finally, Davido Reveals Why He And Wizkid Settled Their ‘Beef’ Of Many Years

Ex-Keke Driver Who Met His Wife On Duty Gets Married In Style (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *