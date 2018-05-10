At 34, I Still Can’t Figure Out Women Completely – Billionaire Son, Paddy Adenuga Share Worries

Paddy Adenuga

Paddy Adenuga, son of Nigerian billionaire mogul, Mike Adenuga, is making the headlines yet again online again, not for his thrilling tales of financial conquests, but rather for his lack of understanding when it comes to women.

The United States-based Paddy took to his Twitter page to reveal his worries on women’s matter, saying that despite his exit from the ‘Yoruba demon’ clan, he still can’t seem to understand women and their irrational ways.

He wrote: “I am going to be 34 next month.. even after ending my yoruba demon ways years ago.. i still can’t figure women out completely. You meet a babe – all is going well.. then gbosa! she gets brain touch The irrational weyrey tendencies is what gets to me”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria