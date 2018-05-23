Local News

At 70, I Won’t Be President If I Were You – Customs CG, Hameed Ali Tells Buhari

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), on Tuesday told President Muhammadu Buhari that if he were him, he would not be president at 70.

Ali said Buhari chose to be president because of his love for the country, adding that his group was solidly in support of Buhari’s second term bid because of the president’s integrity, honesty and love for Nigeria.

He said: “I’ve said it and I’ll repeat it here Mr. President with all due respect, at 70 plus, with good retirement benefits and with your house in Daura, if I were you, I’d see no reason to be in this arena. But why are you here? It’s because you love this great country. 

“You left your comfort to serve Nigeria and that’s why for those of us who love you for who you’re said we must follow you and ensure that your second term in this country becomes a reality.”

The Customs boss also told President Buhari that those complaining of hunger were lazy Nigerians.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Only For The Rich And Famous: Take A Look Inside The World’s Best Super Yachts Of 2018 (Photos)

President Promises To Give Half Of His Salary To Charity

How My Own Father Denied Me Food Just To Sleep With Me – Young Girl Makes Shocking Confession

Policeman Beats Up A Lady For Allegedly Refusing To Allow Him Search Her Bag (Photos+Video)

Court Summons GM Of Channels TV & Presenter, Maupe Ogun Over Alleged Prejudicial Statement

Google Launches First ‘Impart Challenge’ In Nigeria…Here’s How To Apply To Win Part Of $2m Grant

Unbelievable: Meet The Snake Catcher Who Allows Cobras Bite Him Every Week To Build Up Immunity

Drag Obasanjo And Jonathan To EFCC Over Mismanagement Of $16 Billion Power Projects – SERAP

Kemi Olunloyo Insists Linda Ikeji Is Wearing Fake Pregnant Belly… Shares Fresh Details (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *