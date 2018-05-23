At 70, I Won’t Be President If I Were You – Customs CG, Hameed Ali Tells Buhari

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), on Tuesday told President Muhammadu Buhari that if he were him, he would not be president at 70.

Ali said Buhari chose to be president because of his love for the country, adding that his group was solidly in support of Buhari’s second term bid because of the president’s integrity, honesty and love for Nigeria.

He said: “I’ve said it and I’ll repeat it here Mr. President with all due respect, at 70 plus, with good retirement benefits and with your house in Daura, if I were you, I’d see no reason to be in this arena. But why are you here? It’s because you love this great country.

“You left your comfort to serve Nigeria and that’s why for those of us who love you for who you’re said we must follow you and ensure that your second term in this country becomes a reality.”

The Customs boss also told President Buhari that those complaining of hunger were lazy Nigerians.

