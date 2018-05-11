Local News

At Least 3 Burnt To Death In Benue After 2 Tankers Crashed (Graphic Photos)

 

The accident scene

At least  three people were burnt to death today when two tankers crashed along Melabu to Jootar, Ukum LGA of Benue state.

The incident caused panic in the area with a thick smoke and black soot renting the air.

There were futile efforts to quench the fire but the trucks burned freely,

Below are horrible photos from the incident:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Fresh Pictures Of President Buhari Looking Strong In The UK

Champions League: Salah Sends Warning To Real Madrid Ahead Of Finals

Drama As Wife Catches Husband And Girlfriend Boarding Plane For Romantic Trip (Video)

President Buhari Speaks On The Death Of CAN General Secretary, Musa Asake

Check Out How Iniesta Described Messi, Van Gaal, Ronaldinho, Guardiola, Others In One Sentence

Sad! Brazilian Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out Of World Cup

Two Arsenal Coaches Suspended

How I Was Forced Me To Make Music I Don’t Like – Davido Trashes ‘Son of Mercy’ EP

15-year-old Girl Cuts Open A Boy Face During Misunderstanding In Bayelsa (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *