At Least 3 Burnt To Death In Benue After 2 Tankers Crashed (Graphic Photos)

The accident scene
At least three people were burnt to death today when two tankers crashed along Melabu to Jootar, Ukum LGA of Benue state.
The incident caused panic in the area with a thick smoke and black soot renting the air.
There were futile efforts to quench the fire but the trucks burned freely,
Below are horrible photos from the incident:
