Atletico Madrid Name Squad For Super Eagles Friendly In Uyo (See Full List)

Atletico celebrating the latest Europa League win

TORI News reported on Thursday that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be involved in the glamour friendly match with newly-crowned Europa League champions, Atletico Madrid FC of Spain at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Super Eagles.

The Spanish La Liga side, Atletico Madrid have now released a 22-man squad for the friendly against the home based Super Eagles team on Tuesday, May 22, after their last La Liga game of the season against Eibar on Sunday.

The 22-man squad for the encounter includes some of the big stars such as Antonie Greizmann, Saul Niguez and Diego Costa.

The list shows that international stars who are due to participate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup have been excluded from the encounter.

Below are the 22 Atletico Madrid players for Super Eagles friendly;

Jan Oblak, Torres Sans Fernando Jose, Felipe Luiz, Torres Belen Juan Francisco, Angel Martin Correa.

Victor Perez, Thomas Patey, Wilfredo Werner, Kevin Gameiro, Montoro Rodriguez Antonio, Roberto Olabe Del Arco.

Dos Santos, Ferreira Miguel, Conde Alcolado Diego Jose, Gonzalez Testoni Sergio, Moreno Fernadez Juan.

Munoz Obejero, Carlos Isaac, Schiappacasse Oliva, Nicolas Javier, Aguero Nunez Juan Cruz, Arona Sane.

