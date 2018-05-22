Local News

Atletico Madrid To Arrive Nigeria Today Ahead Of Friendly With Super Eagles

 

File Photo

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone, is expected to arrive Nigeria with his squad today, Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s friendly match with the Super Eagles.

Simeone will land at the Abuja International Airport with a 23-man squad.

Felipe Luiz, Torres Belen Juan Francisco, Angel Martin Correa, Victor Perez and Thomas Patey are some of the players expected for the game at the Akwa Ibom Stadium, Uyo.

Atletico Madrid finished the LaLiga season on Sunday, with a 2-2 draw against Eibar.

Simeone’s men finished second in the league behind Barcelona.

They are however the current Europa League champions.

