Atletico Madrid To Play Super Eagles In GoTV MAX Cup In Akwa Ibom

At the #GOtvMAXCup press conference; L-R, GM, SuperSport, Felix Awogu; Shehu Dikko,chairman of @LMCNPFL ; Amaju Pinnick, President @thenff ; GM, Marketing & Sales, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho; @LaLigaEN Delegate in Nigeria, Javier Del Rio and GM, GOtv, Akinola Salu.

While speaking during a press conference on Thursday, the general manager, sales and marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, disclosed that Spanish professional football club, Atlético Madrid, will be visiting Nigeria for the first time to play against the Super Eagles CHAN team in the maiden edition of the GoTv MAX Cup.

The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 22 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Mabutho said; “We are delighted to bring one of the three biggest clubs from LaLiga to Nigeria in what we believe will be a historic visit.

“As you all know Atlético Madrid is one of the top clubs in LaLiga. GOtv customers and indeed, football fans in Nigeria, will have the rare opportunity of watching the stars play the Super Eagles right here on Nigerian soil.

“MultiChoice is undoubtedly the continent’s leader in sports and we have repeatedly shown this not only by the exclusive content we broadcast, but also by the way we support sports in Nigeria and put the country on the global sports map through exciting initiatives like the GOtv MAX Cup.”

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, said; “This is a historic announcement and we are excited to share this news with our Nigerian fans: Atletico Madrid, one of LaLiga’s greatest clubs, will come to Nigeria and give our fans the chance to enjoy watching their stars up close.

“Africa and Nigeria, in particular, very important for us and have a lot of love for Spanish football, something we are proud of.”

The match will air live on SuperSport Select 4 on GOtv MAX.