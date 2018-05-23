Awwn: Wizkid appeals to his fans to vote for Davido as BET’s Best International Act

When two of Nigeria’s biggest musicians seemed to have set aside their differences and shared a hug to show love, many fans thought it was just a media stunt and they’d soon go to the status quo.

Months after Wizkid and Davido settled, the bromance is still alive and happily growing as we can imagine.

Wizkid took to his instagram account to canvass for votes for his colleague, Davido who recently got nominated in the upcoming BET Award show .

Wait, wait , wait …..Tiwa (wizkid’s supposed bestie) was nominated in the same category as Davido, and three mins after posting Davido’s photo, Wizkid also asked his 5.1 million fans to go vote for Tiwa.

He wrote:

“Oya my people! Go vote my guy @davidoofficial . Y’all know he deserves it. He put in work🙏🏾 #OneAfrica! #TogetherwePush”

On Tiwa’s case, he wrote; “Oya don’t dull!! Vote da Hardest working woman i know @tiwasavage !! #OneAfrica! 🌹🙏🏾 #Togetherwepush”

