Awwwn! Wizkid shares video of himself spending quality time with his son ‘Zion’

Starboy ‘Wizkid’ spends quality time with his third son ‘Zion’ whom he got from his babymama and manager Jada Pollock.

The video showed the singer on some serious ‘father duties’ as he is seen trying to get ‘Zion’ to sleep and we all know how hard it is to get kids to sleep.

After allegations from his two other ‘babymamas’, Wiz might be making moves to prove them wrong that he is in fact, NOT A DEADBEAT DAD.

Zion was born in late November 2017 and surprisingly, Zion’s mother is Wizkid’s manager, Jada Pollock.

The birth of Zion makes him the third son and child of the music star.

Sharing the video on his IG , he wrote ‘here we go’ after getting him to sleep.

Awwwwn

Watch the VIDEO HERE

