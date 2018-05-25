Politics, Trending

Ayo Fayose names Presidential Lodge after GEJ

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has named the Presidential Lodge in the Govt House, Ado Ekiti will be named after former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The governor took to his Twitter handle today to make the announcement. Fayose shared photos of the New Ekiti State Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti being commissioned today. He wrote:

Today in Ekiti, the Presidential Lodge in the Govt House, Ado Ekiti will be named after former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

 

 


