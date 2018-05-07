Baby Boy Sold By His Own Mother For N300k And Resold By Another Woman For N350k

Ezechi Nwanneka, a single mother, has been arrested by the police in Enugu for allegedly selling her baby boy for N300,000, Punch Metro reports.

The boy, who has not been recovered, was reportedly resold for N350,000 by one Okechukwu Nyia, who bought the baby from Nwanneka, the mother.

Nwanneka, a native of Akama Oghe village, in the Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was said to have been impregnated by an unidentified person.

Following the development, the lady left her family house for an unknown destination, and in November 2017, she announced that she has been delivered of a baby boy.

However, the said baby boy was not shown to her family members, who became suspicious when she reappeared without the child.

Nwanneka’s parents informed the police and investigation revealed that the baby had been sold to Nyia for N300,000.

Spokesman, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the development, said investigation further revealed that the buyer, Nyia, later resold the baby to a yet to be identified person.

“The suspects (Nwanneka and Nyia) are helping police operatives in their investigation concerning a yet to be identified suspect whom Okechukwu Nyia allegedly sold the baby boy to at the rate of N350,000,” Amaraizu added.

The police spokesman vowed that the Command was determined to apprehend the yet to be identified buyer and recover the missing boy.

In another development, a mother of three, Uwakwe Nkechi, has reportedly attempted suicide in Enugu by taking rat poison.

Nkechi, who resides at Umuezeoha Ojotta, Awkunanaw, in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, was said to have attempted to take her life due to some unspecified ‘differences’ between her and her husband.

Amaraizu explained that the incident, which occurred on April 24, had been brought to the attention of the police.

He further revealed that Nkechi was rushed to a hospital in the Uwani area of Enugu, where doctors saved her life.

Amaraizu added that the Enugu State Police Command was investigating the incident.

