Baby Dies After Drinking Poisoned Breast Milk After Her Mother Was Unknowingly Bitten By A Snake In Her Sleep



A toddler has died after being breastfed with poisoned milk, after her mother was bitten by a snake in her sleep.

Police said that the Indian mother, 35, who also died, did not realize she had been attacked while sleeping, and had unknowingly breasted the three-year-old girl upon waking.

The toddler and her mother both fell ill in the Uttar Pradesh state on Thursday, but died before they could reach hospital, police inspector Vijay Singh said.

The family spotted the snake in another room but the creature escaped. A post-mortem is to be carried out, but police have registered a case of accidental death, the officer added.

—Ladunliadi