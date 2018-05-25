News

Baby Dies After Drinking Poisoned Breast Milk After Her Mother Was Unknowingly Bitten By A Snake In Her Sleep


A toddler has died after being breastfed with poisoned milk, after her mother was bitten by a snake in her sleep.

Police said that the Indian mother, 35, who also died, did not realize she had been attacked while sleeping, and had unknowingly breasted the three-year-old girl upon waking.

The toddler and her mother both fell ill in the Uttar Pradesh state on Thursday, but died before they could reach hospital, police inspector Vijay Singh said.

The family spotted the snake in another room but the creature escaped. A post-mortem is to be carried out, but police have registered a case of accidental death, the officer added.

—Ladunliadi


You may also like

Fani Kayode’s Wife Delivers Triplet, All Boys

“Only the blind won’t see Buhari’s achievements” – Presidency

Nigerian soldier is grateful to God after serving in Maiduguri for 4 years and now returning home alive to his mother and wife (Photos)

Full List Of 58 Illegal Universities In Nigeria

Father Remanded For Allegedly Defiling 4 Daughters

Naval officer and twin brothers arrested for robbery on Oyo state

‘Only The Blind Will Not See President Buhari’s Achievements’- Says Femi Adesina

Female Uniben Student Goes Mad In Lagos, Strips Unclad, Dances On Expressway (Photos)

NUC expose names of 58 illegal universities in Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *