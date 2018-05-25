Baby Left In Near-death Situation Following An Accident Caused By Mother’s Carelessness In Lagos (Photos)

A 2-year-old boy is currently in critical condition following an accident that happened as a result of his mother’s carelessness.

Mrs Olaore Yetunde, the mother of the injured boy, put her son in harm’s way when she left him alone in her parked car and dashed into her apartment on Adetoro Adelaja street, Magodo, Lagos on May 24, 2018.

In her haste, Mrs Yetunde forgot to properly bring her Hyundai 4-wheel-drive SUV to a halt with the handbrake after she parked in her compound.

As soon as she left the scene, the car began moving on its own, sliding out of the compound through the open gate and onto the street. It then slid off the main road and plunged into a 20-feet gully, where it somersaulted several times.

The infant, who sustained injuries in the head and the arm, was rescued by the Command Rapid Response Squad patrol team stationed near the scene of the incident, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti.

The statement further adds that the child was instantly rushed to an undisclosed hospital for first aid from where he was referred to another hospital in Ikeja for comprehensive treatment.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal advised parents to draw lessons from the unfortunate incident and never leave their little children all by themselves in their cars.

The CP reiterated that negligent parents would be prosecuted in accordance with relevant laws.

