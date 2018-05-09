Entertainment, Gossip

Baby mama, Kehinde Bankole gets back in shape (photos)

Earlier this year, actress Kehinde Bankole reportedly a baby in the UK and even though she neither confirmed or denied it, she stayed off the social media space for a while.



She reportedly had the baby for a man who was already in a serious relationship with another lady.
The actress has now resumed posting again on Instagram and showing off her new figure.

We really love how she has gotten back in shape.

Kehinde Bankole made her entertainment debut in the 2003 Miss Commonwealth Nigeria beauty contest, then proceeded to the 2004 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant.


She won the revelation of the year award at the 2009 Best of Nollywood Awards, two years after her first screen feature in Wale Adenuga’s Super story.

She was born as the 4th child in a family of six. She has a twin sister who also acts occasionally. Bankole studied at Tunwase Nursery and Primary School, Ikeja. She was admitted to study Mass Communication at Olabisi Onabanjo University but took a break to concentrate more on her modelling career in 2004.


