Entertainment

Bambam Celebrated Teddy A’s Son On His Birthday

Former big brother naija housemate BamBam, has sent a lovely birthday message to her former strategic partner and lover Teddy A’s Son, who became a year older.

BamBam shared a cute photo of the young man on her Instagram page to celebrate him on his special day.

Sharing the photo of the birthday boy, she wrote;

“Happy birthday little man all of heavens best is yours now and forever! Much love honey

Meanwhile, she recently announced that she will be featuring in a new movie with talented Nollywood Actress and Movie Producer, Ini Dima-Okojie.

She made the announcement known on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

THE UNVEILING
I’m super excited to announce that I’m in Foreigners God the Movie produced by the multitalented @thinkifan Thank you to the entire team! I’m sooooooo excited and I really can’t wait @foreignersgodthemovie #QueenBam #BamFam #ForeignersGodTheMovie #WaitOnIt
Make up by @tmtbylayinka
Video by @tomike_a

Source – 36ng


Tags

You may also like

Lady shed tears after undergoing 34 hours labour during childbirth; shares emotional photos after delivery

Nigerians react after DJ Cuppy said “I traveled to London to get small breeze”

Mavin Records Celebrates 6th Anniversary

“You are beautiful” – Adesua Etomi gushes over Alex as they hangout together (Photos)

I am gonna win the Grammys one day.. mark this date – Tekno brags

Juliet Ibrahim shares hot photo on Instagram following breakup rumours with Iceberg Slim.

New outbreak of Ebola kills 17 in DR Congo

#BBNaija: “Alex can’t make it on her own, she has no direction in life” – Read the nasty things being said about Alex on Twitter

Reminisce shows off his baby mama of 13 years (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *